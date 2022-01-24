International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $1.58 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.05% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

