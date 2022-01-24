International Biotechnology Trust PLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zogenix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 104,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,441. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.