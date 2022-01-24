International Biotechnology Trust PLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 225,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,701,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. 2,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

