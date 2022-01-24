International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 15,600 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.05% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.93. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $105.71 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

