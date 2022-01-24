International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 43,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.15% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.98.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

