International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences comprises about 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.41% of Harmony Biosciences worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $4,956,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 104.9% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 204,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 104,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,585 shares of company stock worth $4,080,387 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

