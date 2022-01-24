International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases New Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -0.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

