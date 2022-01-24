International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases Shares of 28,000 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,702 shares of company stock worth $6,118,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

