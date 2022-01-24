International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 13,555 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.17% of Nkarta worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 1,699,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $340.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

