International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 74,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $130.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,135. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

