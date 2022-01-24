International Biotechnology Trust PLC Trims Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

