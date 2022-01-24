International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of International Business Machines worth $2,044,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.26 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

