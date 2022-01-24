International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.39. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

