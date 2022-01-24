Internxt (INXT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Internxt has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for $18.54 or 0.00054373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $20.76 million and $501,057.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internxt Coin Profile

INXT is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

