Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,953,000 after buying an additional 288,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $527.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.29.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

