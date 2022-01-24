Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 133.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 200,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 20.0% in the third quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.29.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $527.23 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

