Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invacare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

