Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.76

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 300494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 806,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 78,847 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

