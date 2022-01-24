Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.