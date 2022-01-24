Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 4248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

