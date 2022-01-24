Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

