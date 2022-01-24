Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 6428609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after acquiring an additional 335,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

