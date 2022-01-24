Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 6428609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after acquiring an additional 335,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

