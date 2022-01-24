Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.07

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
