Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.07

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

