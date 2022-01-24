Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 24th (BKGFY, BLWYF, BTDPY, CS, DACHF, DNB, ECIFY, EVTC, FEEXF, FHB)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 24th:
The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.
Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.
Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.
Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.
Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $415.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $737.00.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.
UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
