Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 24th (BKGFY, BLWYF, BTDPY, CS, DACHF, DNB, ECIFY, EVTC, FEEXF, FHB)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 24th:

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $415.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $737.00.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

