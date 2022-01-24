Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 224.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 840,185 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Investors Bancorp worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.03 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

