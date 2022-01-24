ION Trading Up 269.4% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 322.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 269.4% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $45.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00171249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00356337 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,689,499 coins and its circulating supply is 13,789,499 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

