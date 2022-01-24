iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.92

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 348691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

