iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,971 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.96% of iRhythm Technologies worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.73.

IRTC opened at $128.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

