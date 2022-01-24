iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.21

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

