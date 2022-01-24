iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CVD stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$18.12. 2,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.61. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$19.08.

