iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.42% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 5,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

