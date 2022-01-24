iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 6.37% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,032,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,014. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

