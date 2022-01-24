iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 312,595 shares.The stock last traded at $51.34 and had previously closed at $52.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.