iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.65

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.