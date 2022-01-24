iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $121.15

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.15 and last traded at $121.16, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

