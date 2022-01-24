iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,184,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 30,514,424 shares.The stock last traded at $74.09 and had previously closed at $76.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.