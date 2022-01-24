iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,266,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

