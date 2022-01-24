iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.15

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 92222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

