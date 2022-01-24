iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 295,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,788,397 shares.The stock last traded at $47.12 and had previously closed at $49.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.