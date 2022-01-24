iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.85

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 1049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

