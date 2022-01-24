iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.37

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 15687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth $16,244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 176,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after buying an additional 176,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Ishares

