iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.04

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.04 and last traded at $57.04, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.