iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $48,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $14.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.28. 95,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

