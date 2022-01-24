iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.87% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $104,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $12.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.36. 2,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,721. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.52 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

