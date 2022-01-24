iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $352,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,524 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.36. 32,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

