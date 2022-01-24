iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,152 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 506,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

