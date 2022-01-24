iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,175,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,414,531 shares.The stock last traded at $427.19 and had previously closed at $439.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

