iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.52% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $933,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 512,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,271. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

