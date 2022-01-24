iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,964. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.