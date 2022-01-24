iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $119.65

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.65 and last traded at $119.97, with a volume of 2775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
